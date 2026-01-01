Standss SendGuard for Outlook Logo

Standss SendGuard for Outlook

Outlook add-in for email DLP, compliance, and accidental send prevention

Email Security
Commercial
Standss SendGuard for Outlook Description

SendGuard for Outlook is an email security add-in that provides data loss prevention and compliance capabilities for Microsoft Outlook environments. The product works across multiple Outlook versions including Office 365, Outlook Web App (OWA), Outlook for Mac, New Outlook, and Outlook 2021, 2019, and 2016. The add-in prompts users to confirm recipients and attachments before sending emails, with the ability to highlight external email domains in different colors to help users identify recipients outside their organization. It includes functionality to detect sensitive or inappropriate content in outgoing emails and can apply custom rules and actions based on organizational policies. SendGuard offers email encryption capabilities for outgoing messages and provides an unsend feature that allows users to recall emails after clicking send by automatically delaying message delivery. The product includes Reply All confirmation prompts to prevent unintentional mass replies and displays additional warnings for BCC emails. The solution supports compliance with privacy regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, GLBA, CCPA, and PIPEDA by logging user prompt confirmations for accountability purposes. Organizations can configure when prompts are displayed, such as for external emails only, and set custom delay periods for email delivery. SendGuard is designed for organizations across government, professional services, financial services, and healthcare sectors that need to protect confidential information and prevent accidental data exposure through email.

Standss SendGuard for Outlook is Outlook add-in for email DLP, compliance, and accidental send prevention developed by Standss (South Pacific) Limited. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, DLP, Data Loss Prevention.

