Hornetsecurity AI.MY Logo

Hornetsecurity AI.MY

AI-powered assistant enhancing email & Teams security with automated analysis

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Hornetsecurity AI.MY Description

Hornetsecurity AI.MY is an AI-powered cyber assistant that integrates into Hornetsecurity's security solutions to automate threat analysis and enhance security operations. The product consists of three main components: AI Email Security Analyst automates responses to user-reported emails, providing automated analysis of potential threats. It delivers real-time feedback to end users including decryption of legitimate or malicious indicators, recommended security posture, and sanity check warnings for high-risk content like executable files. This reduces the burden on SOC and Service Desk teams while maintaining security effectiveness. Teams Protection scans Microsoft Teams messages containing URLs and issues warnings through an AI bot when malicious content is detected. It analyzes URLs and web pages using smart pattern recognition, machine learning algorithms that examine 47+ characteristics, and computer vision models that detect phishing elements in images including brand logos, QR codes, and suspicious text. AI Recipient Validation uses machine learning to analyze email communications based on user behavior and previous interactions. It triggers warnings to prevent misdirected emails and data breaches, featuring Smart Alerts that provide side-panel warnings with offline functionality. The system automatically adjusts warnings based on user behavior and responses over time.

Hornetsecurity AI.MY FAQ

Common questions about Hornetsecurity AI.MY including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Hornetsecurity AI.MY is AI-powered assistant enhancing email & Teams security with automated analysis developed by Hornetsecurity. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Behavioral Analysis.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →