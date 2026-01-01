Hornetsecurity AI.MY Description

Hornetsecurity AI.MY is an AI-powered cyber assistant that integrates into Hornetsecurity's security solutions to automate threat analysis and enhance security operations. The product consists of three main components: AI Email Security Analyst automates responses to user-reported emails, providing automated analysis of potential threats. It delivers real-time feedback to end users including decryption of legitimate or malicious indicators, recommended security posture, and sanity check warnings for high-risk content like executable files. This reduces the burden on SOC and Service Desk teams while maintaining security effectiveness. Teams Protection scans Microsoft Teams messages containing URLs and issues warnings through an AI bot when malicious content is detected. It analyzes URLs and web pages using smart pattern recognition, machine learning algorithms that examine 47+ characteristics, and computer vision models that detect phishing elements in images including brand logos, QR codes, and suspicious text. AI Recipient Validation uses machine learning to analyze email communications based on user behavior and previous interactions. It triggers warnings to prevent misdirected emails and data breaches, featuring Smart Alerts that provide side-panel warnings with offline functionality. The system automatically adjusts warnings based on user behavior and responses over time.