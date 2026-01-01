Hornetsecurity AI.MY
AI-powered assistant enhancing email & Teams security with automated analysis
Hornetsecurity AI.MY
AI-powered assistant enhancing email & Teams security with automated analysis
Hornetsecurity AI.MY Description
Hornetsecurity AI.MY is an AI-powered cyber assistant that integrates into Hornetsecurity's security solutions to automate threat analysis and enhance security operations. The product consists of three main components: AI Email Security Analyst automates responses to user-reported emails, providing automated analysis of potential threats. It delivers real-time feedback to end users including decryption of legitimate or malicious indicators, recommended security posture, and sanity check warnings for high-risk content like executable files. This reduces the burden on SOC and Service Desk teams while maintaining security effectiveness. Teams Protection scans Microsoft Teams messages containing URLs and issues warnings through an AI bot when malicious content is detected. It analyzes URLs and web pages using smart pattern recognition, machine learning algorithms that examine 47+ characteristics, and computer vision models that detect phishing elements in images including brand logos, QR codes, and suspicious text. AI Recipient Validation uses machine learning to analyze email communications based on user behavior and previous interactions. It triggers warnings to prevent misdirected emails and data breaches, featuring Smart Alerts that provide side-panel warnings with offline functionality. The system automatically adjusts warnings based on user behavior and responses over time.
Hornetsecurity AI.MY FAQ
Common questions about Hornetsecurity AI.MY including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Hornetsecurity AI.MY is AI-powered assistant enhancing email & Teams security with automated analysis developed by Hornetsecurity. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Behavioral Analysis.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership