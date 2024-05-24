KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention Description

KnowBe4 Prevent is an email data loss prevention solution that monitors outbound email traffic to prevent accidental and malicious data loss. The product uses machine learning and behavioral AI to analyze individual user communication patterns and detect anomalies in email behavior. The solution operates at the point of send, providing real-time alerts and contextual guidance directly within email clients before messages are transmitted. It identifies risks including misdirected emails, wrong recipients or attachments, accidental exposure of sensitive data, and unauthorized data sharing or exfiltration. The product combines organizational email policies with behavioral analytics that learns how each employee normally communicates. When unusual activity is detected, such as mistyped addresses or unexpected file content, the system flags the risk and provides users an opportunity to correct errors before sending. The solution includes relationship mapping capabilities to reduce false positives and alert fatigue. It enforces information barriers by restricting information flow across departmental boundaries to maintain compliance. The product uses contextual machine learning and custom policies to analyze misdirected content and prevent sensitive information from reaching wrong recipients. Deployment is designed for Microsoft 365 environments with native integration. The platform provides centralized visibility through dashboards that show data flow patterns, prompt acceptance rates, and incident metrics for security operations teams.