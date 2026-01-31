Cyberint Deep & Dark Web Monitoring: Deep & dark web monitoring platform for threat intelligence collection. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web source monitoring across forums, paste bins, Discord, Telegram, and ransomware sites, Automated crawler technology with CAPTCHA bypass and proxy support, Leaked credential and credit card discovery..

LastPass Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and alerts users in real-time. built by LastPass. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of email addresses against breached credential databases, Real-time alerts when credentials are found on the dark web, Email address monitoring configuration through security dashboard..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.