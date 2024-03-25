Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. LastPass Dark Web Monitoring is a commercial digital risk protection tool by LastPass. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Startups and SMBs with credential sprawl across SaaS tools will see the fastest ROI from LastPass Dark Web Monitoring because it catches breaches the moment they surface, not weeks later through incident notifications. The service monitors email addresses against live dark web databases 24/7 and integrates directly into the LastPass vault, so remediation is one click instead of a security ticket. Skip this if you need visibility beyond credential exposure, like monitoring for IP addresses, domain registrations, or executive names in underground forums; the tool is credential-focused by design.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and alerts users in real-time
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs LastPass Dark Web Monitoring for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
LastPass Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and alerts users in real-time. built by LastPass. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of email addresses against breached credential databases, Real-time alerts when credentials are found on the dark web, Email address monitoring configuration through security dashboard..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. LastPass Dark Web Monitoring differentiates with 24/7 monitoring of email addresses against breached credential databases, Real-time alerts when credentials are found on the dark web, Email address monitoring configuration through security dashboard.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. LastPass Dark Web Monitoring is developed by LastPass. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and LastPass Dark Web Monitoring serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach, Passwords. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox