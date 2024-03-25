DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

LastPass Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and alerts users in real-time. built by LastPass. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of email addresses against breached credential databases, Real-time alerts when credentials are found on the dark web, Email address monitoring configuration through security dashboard..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.