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Non Human Identity groups the cybersecurity tools focused on non human identity, pulled from across every category so you can compare every option in one place. Filter by category or pricing to narrow the field. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Universal IAM enforcement layer extending SSO, MFA & governance to all apps & identities.
AI-driven IGA connector engine linking any system to Oak's identity platform.
Governs AI agent identities with discovery, ownership mapping, and access reviews.
Unifies identity records across all org systems into a single live view.
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
Agentic platform that discovers, investigates & remediates identity risks autonomously.
Palo Alto Networks platform securing human, machine, and AI agent identities.
NHI security platform replacing secrets with identity-based, just-in-time access.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
AI-driven IAM risk mitigation with automated least privilege enforcement & JIT access.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Analyzes identities & entitlements to score risk and surface access insights.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
IAM layer for AI agents, inheriting identity from employees via existing IdP.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Visibility, monitoring, and access control platform for enterprise AI agents.
Unified policy mgmt platform for design, governance & enforcement of access policies.
Managed SaaS MCP gateway with per-agent identity, DLP, and policy enforcement.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Workload attack surface visibility tool for TLS compliance & NHI assessment.