Automated penetration testing platform that validates internal network security

Pentera Core is an automated penetration testing platform that performs internal network security validation through safe ethical hacking techniques. The platform automatically maps internal attack surfaces by discovering users, hosts, networks, primary servers, and application configurations across enterprise environments. It conducts algorithmic security testing that emulates real attack scenarios while maintaining safety protocols. The tool challenges internal security controls by executing complete attack kill chains and identifying potential vulnerabilities and security flaws. It aligns security testing methodologies with the MITRE ATT&CK framework to provide structured attack path analysis. Pentera Core reveals complete attack kill chains and identifies their root causes, enabling security teams to prioritize remediation efforts based on actual risk exposure. The platform generates detailed reports with remediation guidance and allows for re-validation of security posture after fixes are implemented. The solution operates through a single deployment that can test entire enterprise networks, providing continuous security validation without requiring manual penetration testing for each assessment cycle.

