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Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools for Anti Forensics: the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation options most relevant when Anti Forensics is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 3 cybersecurity tools
Discontinued project for file-less persistence, attacks, and anti-forensic capabilities on Windows 7 32-bit systems.
Anti-forensics tool for Red Teamers to erase footprints and test incident response capabilities.
Darkarmour is an open-source Windows antivirus evasion framework that enables security professionals to bypass antivirus detection through customizable obfuscation and anti-analysis techniques.