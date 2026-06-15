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Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools for Microsoft: the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation options most relevant when Microsoft is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 2 cybersecurity tools
MSBuildAPICaller is an offensive security tool that enables interaction with the MSBuild API to execute arbitrary scripts for red teaming and penetration testing purposes.
EvilClippy is a cross-platform tool that creates malicious MS Office documents with hidden VBA macros and evasion techniques for penetration testing and red team operations.