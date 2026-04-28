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Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools for Active Directory: the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation options most relevant when Active Directory is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 5 cybersecurity tools
CLI cheatsheet for Red Specter's 30-tool offensive security platform.
A Python library for working with network protocols
GraphSpy is a browser-based post-exploitation tool for Azure Active Directory and Office 365 environments that enables token management, reconnaissance, and interaction with Microsoft 365 services.
A powerful tool for extracting passwords and performing various Windows security operations.
PwnAuth is an open-source tool for generating and managing authentication tokens across multiple protocols, designed for penetration testing and red team exercises.