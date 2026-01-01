AuditBoard AI-driven Internal Audit Software Description

AuditBoard is an internal audit software platform designed to manage the complete audit lifecycle. The platform provides capabilities for audit planning, testing, fieldwork execution, and stakeholder communication. The software includes AI-powered workflows that automate routine tasks such as selecting testing samples and tickmarking audit evidence. It supports continuous auditing by enabling routine audits of complete data sets, surfacing exceptions in real time, and facilitating issue remediation. AI-generated summaries help synthesize audit results. The platform centralizes audit management in a single system with a unified GRC data core that enables collaboration across different organizational lines. Users can build risk-aligned audit plans, track audit coverage, and generate reports to demonstrate audit results. Features include document request management, automated follow-ups, and stakeholder reporting capabilities. The system provides intelligent staffing recommendations to align team member skills with audit activities and supports conformance with IIA Standards and Global Internal Audit Standards. The platform is designed to integrate audit transformation efforts with broader organizational goals. It provides dashboards for tracking issue and remediation status, ratings, and schedules. The software aims to reduce manual tasks and enable audit teams to function as strategic advisors by providing ongoing assurance aligned with business risks.