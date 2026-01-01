Onspring Regulatory Change Management
Onspring Regulatory Change Management
Onspring Regulatory Change Management (RCM) is a software platform designed to manage regulatory intelligence, impact assessments, and implementation of regulatory changes. The platform centralizes regulatory content monitoring and flags applicable rule changes in real time. The software provides a rules register that maps to regulators, controls, policies, procedures, and risks. It includes multi-level dynamic review and approval workflows for regulatory change management activities. The platform integrates with regulatory content providers in a centralized system. The solution supports regulatory intelligence and horizon scanning by ingesting, organizing, and mapping rules and obligations from regulators or regulatory content providers. It monitors regulatory updates across global and local sources and conducts impact assessments based on rule changes. For assessment and analysis, the platform assigns ownership tasks for updates to relevant controls, policies, and procedures. It ensures updates are implemented through compliance documentation, monitoring, and reporting. The software includes control mapping capabilities and generates real-time reports on compliance status. It maintains an auditable trail of all change management activities from initial alert to full implementation. The platform centralizes and manages policies and procedures, aligning internal documentation with regulatory updates through automated policy review cycles and version control. Onspring AI features assist in finding related regulatory controls and recommending analysts for control assignments.
