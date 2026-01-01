Diligent Vault
Whistleblowing and case management software for reporting and investigations
Diligent Vault
Whistleblowing and case management software for reporting and investigations
Diligent Vault Description
Diligent Vault is a whistleblowing and case management platform designed to facilitate employee reporting of concerns and streamline investigation workflows. The software provides multiple channels for employees to submit reports, including anonymous reporting capabilities with secure two-way communication between reporters and case managers. The platform includes AI-powered intake functionality that automatically categorizes and routes incoming reports to appropriate teams, reducing manual triage work. Case managers can conduct investigations using a centralized Resolution Hub that consolidates cross-functional case management into audit-ready case files. Vault includes GoTogether collective reporting, which allows multiple individuals to report related concerns. The platform provides analytics through Integrity Intelligence dashboards that track program metrics and demonstrate compliance effectiveness. The system is designed to support global whistleblower regulations including the EU Whistleblower Protection Directive, Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), and Department of Justice guidance. It incorporates GDPR-compliant data privacy practices and maintains documentation for regulatory and board reporting purposes. The platform aims to reduce investigation time and decrease anonymous reporter drop-off rates through its communication features and workflow automation capabilities.
Diligent Vault FAQ
Common questions about Diligent Vault including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Diligent Vault is Whistleblowing and case management software for reporting and investigations developed by Diligent Corporation. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Audit, Case Management.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership