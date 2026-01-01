Diligent Vault Logo

Diligent Vault Description

Diligent Vault is a whistleblowing and case management platform designed to facilitate employee reporting of concerns and streamline investigation workflows. The software provides multiple channels for employees to submit reports, including anonymous reporting capabilities with secure two-way communication between reporters and case managers. The platform includes AI-powered intake functionality that automatically categorizes and routes incoming reports to appropriate teams, reducing manual triage work. Case managers can conduct investigations using a centralized Resolution Hub that consolidates cross-functional case management into audit-ready case files. Vault includes GoTogether collective reporting, which allows multiple individuals to report related concerns. The platform provides analytics through Integrity Intelligence dashboards that track program metrics and demonstrate compliance effectiveness. The system is designed to support global whistleblower regulations including the EU Whistleblower Protection Directive, Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), and Department of Justice guidance. It incorporates GDPR-compliant data privacy practices and maintains documentation for regulatory and board reporting purposes. The platform aims to reduce investigation time and decrease anonymous reporter drop-off rates through its communication features and workflow automation capabilities.

Diligent Vault is Whistleblowing and case management software for reporting and investigations developed by Diligent Corporation. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Audit, Case Management.

