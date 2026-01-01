Cyvatar Compliance Mapping Description

Cyvatar Compliance Mapping is a compliance management solution that translates regulatory requirements into actionable security controls. The product provides a visual matrix that aligns cybersecurity practices with industry compliance frameworks including NIST CSF, ISO 27001, SOC 2, PCI DSS, and HIPAA. The solution identifies gaps in compliance coverage by showing which controls are implemented and which require attention. It maps Cyvatar's security solutions—including endpoint protection, DNS security, and vulnerability management—directly to compliance requirements. The product generates auditor-ready documentation and visual reporting tools designed for audit preparation and board-level communications. Organizations can assess their current cybersecurity posture against multiple compliance frameworks simultaneously. Cyvatar Compliance Mapping is positioned as a managed service that provides guidance for achieving regulatory readiness. The solution aims to reduce the complexity and cost associated with compliance efforts by providing structured mapping between security controls and regulatory obligations.