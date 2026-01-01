SureCloud Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) Description

SureCloud Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) is a compliance management solution that automates control testing and evidence collection for organizations managing multiple regulatory frameworks. The platform replaces manual control reviews with automated tests that run on configurable schedules. CCM automatically captures documents, logs, and test results into a centralized evidence repository. The solution includes a "10-in-1" SureCloud Controls Framework that maps to multiple regulations including ISO 27001, ISO 27002, SOC 2, NIST CSF, GDPR, and SCF, reducing duplication across compliance programs. The platform integrates with IT and security systems such as ticketing tools and cloud platforms to pull live data for control testing. Test results are mapped to risks, controls, and regulatory requirements within the SureCloud GRC platform. CCM provides configurable dashboards that display control performance over time and highlight areas where effectiveness is declining. The solution includes key control indicators and threshold-based alerting to notify teams when control effectiveness drops. The platform supports automated testing for technical and process controls including configuration checks, logging and monitoring, access and identity controls, cloud security controls, vulnerability management, incident response workflows, and backup verification. CCM is available as part of SureCloud's Foundations and Enterprise platform tiers, with pricing starting at £15,000 per year for the Foundations tier.