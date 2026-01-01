Onspring CMMC 2.0 Management Description

Onspring CMMC 2.0 Management is a compliance management platform designed to help organizations prepare for and achieve Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). The platform automates the process of mapping CMMC compliance requirements to controls and objectives, with direct traceability to NIST SP 800-171 and NIST SP 800-172 frameworks. The software provides automated assessment capabilities that deploy controls based on selected CMMC levels and launch evaluations with auto-generated criteria. It includes a centralized repository of NIST SP 800-171 and 800-172 controls with templates for deployment. Organizations can monitor their real-time CMMC status through control-to-requirement mapping. The platform manages deficiencies through integrated POA&M (Plan of Action and Milestones) tracking, automatically flagging items based on control status. It maintains documentation and audit trails for findings and evidence collection. The system calculates SPRS (Supplier Performance Risk System) scores automatically based on NIST control compliance. Reporting capabilities include formatted stakeholder reports and dashboards with filtering options for targeted analysis. The platform supports role-based collaboration with defined user roles for assessors and testers, along with automated notifications for tasks, deadlines, and status updates. Onspring AI features assist with finding related CMMC controls and recommending analyst assignments. The platform is FedRAMP Authorized and provides workflows that send notifications to initiate the POA&M process for non-compliant controls.