Resolver Internal Controls Management Software Description

Resolver Internal Controls Management Software is a platform designed to manage internal controls over financial reporting (ICFR) and support compliance with SOX, 52-109, and other financial reporting regulations. The software centralizes control testing, monitoring, and documentation activities within a unified platform. The system provides capabilities for scoping, testing, and monitoring internal controls. Users can leverage industry-standard ICFR frameworks or custom control sets to manage control activities. The platform supports collaboration among global teams through triggered assessments, control monitoring, and findings tracking. The software centralizes controls and issues data, enabling users to manage evidence, reviews, and documentation in one location. It supports certification processes and maintains audit trails for control environment integrity. Issue management features include standardized identification, follow-up, and reporting with automated tasks and reminders for remediation owners. Visual dashboards provide visibility into internal controls program performance and effectiveness. The platform tracks certification status, issues, and remediation plans, offering reporting capabilities for stakeholders. The system includes workflow automation, customizable templates, and data consolidation features to support audit processes and regulatory compliance tracking.