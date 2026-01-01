Onspring OMB A-123 Risk & Controls Management
Federal agency GRC platform for OMB A-123 compliance and internal controls
Onspring OMB A-123 Risk & Controls Management
Federal agency GRC platform for OMB A-123 compliance and internal controls
Onspring OMB A-123 Risk & Controls Management Description
Onspring OMB A-123 Risk & Controls Management is a cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance platform designed for federal agencies to manage compliance with the Federal Managers' Financial Integrity Act (FMFIA) and Government Accountability Office's (GAO) Green Book requirements. The platform is FedRAMP authorized and operates within Onspring GovCloud. The software provides risk identification and evaluation capabilities, allowing agencies to define risk profiles, establish risk objectives, conduct ongoing risk assessments, and monitor risk response activities. It includes internal control management features aligned with GAO Green Book components and principles, supporting entity level, third-party service provider, and fraud controls. The platform offers pre-configured content ready for import from external sources, focusing on security and privacy controls based on FIPS Publication 200 and NIST SP 800-53 control baselines. Control testing features include frequency designation and dynamic sample size calculation based on OMB guidance for various testing intervals. The system integrates Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M) management directly into workflows, enabling identification of findings, milestones, and responses within the context of enterprise risk management and internal control programs. Control change tracking automatically captures data points for assessment team review and validation. Additional capabilities include testing procedure documentation, financial reporting assertion management for material line items, and AI-powered analyst assignment recommendations. The platform provides dashboard filtering, automated workflows, and multi-app reporting functionality.
Onspring OMB A-123 Risk & Controls Management FAQ
Common questions about Onspring OMB A-123 Risk & Controls Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Onspring OMB A-123 Risk & Controls Management is Federal agency GRC platform for OMB A-123 compliance and internal controls developed by Onspring. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership