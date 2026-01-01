Onspring OMB A-123 Risk & Controls Management Logo

Onspring OMB A-123 Risk & Controls Management

Federal agency GRC platform for OMB A-123 compliance and internal controls

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Onspring OMB A-123 Risk & Controls Management Description

Onspring OMB A-123 Risk & Controls Management is a cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance platform designed for federal agencies to manage compliance with the Federal Managers' Financial Integrity Act (FMFIA) and Government Accountability Office's (GAO) Green Book requirements. The platform is FedRAMP authorized and operates within Onspring GovCloud. The software provides risk identification and evaluation capabilities, allowing agencies to define risk profiles, establish risk objectives, conduct ongoing risk assessments, and monitor risk response activities. It includes internal control management features aligned with GAO Green Book components and principles, supporting entity level, third-party service provider, and fraud controls. The platform offers pre-configured content ready for import from external sources, focusing on security and privacy controls based on FIPS Publication 200 and NIST SP 800-53 control baselines. Control testing features include frequency designation and dynamic sample size calculation based on OMB guidance for various testing intervals. The system integrates Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M) management directly into workflows, enabling identification of findings, milestones, and responses within the context of enterprise risk management and internal control programs. Control change tracking automatically captures data points for assessment team review and validation. Additional capabilities include testing procedure documentation, financial reporting assertion management for material line items, and AI-powered analyst assignment recommendations. The platform provides dashboard filtering, automated workflows, and multi-app reporting functionality.

Onspring OMB A-123 Risk & Controls Management FAQ

Common questions about Onspring OMB A-123 Risk & Controls Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Onspring OMB A-123 Risk & Controls Management is Federal agency GRC platform for OMB A-123 compliance and internal controls developed by Onspring. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →