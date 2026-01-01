Onspring OMB A-123 Risk & Controls Management Description

Onspring OMB A-123 Risk & Controls Management is a cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance platform designed for federal agencies to manage compliance with the Federal Managers' Financial Integrity Act (FMFIA) and Government Accountability Office's (GAO) Green Book requirements. The platform is FedRAMP authorized and operates within Onspring GovCloud. The software provides risk identification and evaluation capabilities, allowing agencies to define risk profiles, establish risk objectives, conduct ongoing risk assessments, and monitor risk response activities. It includes internal control management features aligned with GAO Green Book components and principles, supporting entity level, third-party service provider, and fraud controls. The platform offers pre-configured content ready for import from external sources, focusing on security and privacy controls based on FIPS Publication 200 and NIST SP 800-53 control baselines. Control testing features include frequency designation and dynamic sample size calculation based on OMB guidance for various testing intervals. The system integrates Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M) management directly into workflows, enabling identification of findings, milestones, and responses within the context of enterprise risk management and internal control programs. Control change tracking automatically captures data points for assessment team review and validation. Additional capabilities include testing procedure documentation, financial reporting assertion management for material line items, and AI-powered analyst assignment recommendations. The platform provides dashboard filtering, automated workflows, and multi-app reporting functionality.