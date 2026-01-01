AuditBoard SOXHUB Logo

AuditBoard SOXHUB

SOX compliance and internal control management platform with AI automation

GRC
Commercial
AuditBoard SOXHUB Description

AuditBoard SOXHUB is a software platform designed for managing SOX compliance and internal control processes. The platform provides functionality for risk assessments, planning, testing, and reporting across the SOX lifecycle. The solution includes AI-powered capabilities for automating testing workflows, generating planning documentation from notes and policies, and creating narratives and flowcharts that map risks and controls. AI features extend to fieldwork tasks including sample selection and tickmarking audit evidence. SOXHUB offers continuous control monitoring that uses real-time data to identify control deficiencies as they occur. The platform includes an out-of-the-box SOX Risk and Control Matrix (RCM) to support initial program setup. The system provides customizable workflows and permission settings that enable first-line stakeholders and external auditors to execute tasks independently. It includes integrated analytics built into core processes and supports collaboration through an interface designed for stakeholder engagement. The platform is part of AuditBoard's connected risk platform, which integrates with other modules for risk management, regulatory and ESG compliance, IT risk and compliance, and audit and controls management. SOXHUB aims to replace spreadsheet-based SOX management approaches with centralized workflows and automated processes.

AuditBoard SOXHUB is SOX compliance and internal control management platform with AI automation developed by AuditBoard. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Audit, Automation.

