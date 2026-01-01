Resolver Whistleblowing & Case Management Software Logo

Resolver Whistleblowing & Case Management Software

Whistleblower hotline & case mgmt platform for ethics & compliance programs

GRC
Commercial
Resolver Whistleblowing & Case Management Software Description

Resolver Whistleblowing & Case Management Software is a platform designed to manage whistleblower reports and compliance investigations. The software provides secure reporting channels including hotlines, email, and online portals for employees to submit reports confidentially or anonymously. The platform includes case management capabilities that consolidate all reports in a centralized system. It supports two-way anonymous communication between whistleblowers and investigators while maintaining privacy. The software offers automated workflows and playbooks for case triage, task management, and follow-ups throughout the investigation lifecycle. The system features real-time dashboards and analytics for monitoring case progress, identifying trends, and tracking key performance indicators. It includes document management functionality embedded within cases for maintaining investigation records and enabling stakeholder collaboration. The platform supports policy tracking and violation monitoring, allowing teams to link investigation data to relevant policies and internal codes of conduct. It includes corrective action management capabilities for tracking remediation tasks across teams. The software provides role-based access controls to protect sensitive information and automated notifications to keep stakeholders informed of investigation progress. It is designed to support compliance with regulations including FCPA, UK Bribery Act, SOX, Dodd-Frank, EU Whistleblower Directive, and California SB 553. The platform addresses various compliance scenarios including bribery and corruption, conflict of interest, code of conduct violations, antitrust violations, fraud, whistleblower retaliation, workplace violence, and policy non-compliance.

Resolver Whistleblowing & Case Management Software FAQ

Common questions about Resolver Whistleblowing & Case Management Software including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Resolver Whistleblowing & Case Management Software is Whistleblower hotline & case mgmt platform for ethics & compliance programs developed by Resolver. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Audit, Case Management.

