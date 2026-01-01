Resolver Regulatory Compliance Management Logo

Resolver Regulatory Compliance Management is a centralized platform for managing regulatory compliance programs. The software tracks regulatory changes from authorities including SEC, FINRA, FCA, FDIC, Federal Reserve Board, FinCEN, and OCC in real time and filters alerts to show only requirements relevant to specific regions, business types, or obligations. The platform uses AI to generate summaries of regulatory changes and identify similar or overlapping requirements. It enables organizations to map regulatory obligations to existing controls, assign ownership, and maintain visibility through a live risk matrix that shows coverage gaps. The software includes configurable workflows for assessments, testing, and approvals that can be customized by team, region, or jurisdiction without coding. It automates Risk and Control Self-Assessment (RCSA) processes, evidence collection, and compliance testing tasks. The system includes automated task routing, real-time tracking of completion status, and maintains a centralized audit trail of approvals, comments, and evidence. Reporting capabilities include executive dashboards and board-ready reports that can be filtered by risk, region, or framework. The platform supports multi-entity organizations with entity-specific assessments and geo-based workflows. It consolidates risks, controls, and policies in a single system to provide program visibility across the organization.

Resolver Regulatory Compliance Management is Regulatory compliance mgmt platform for tracking regs & automating workflows developed by Resolver. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Audit, Automation.

