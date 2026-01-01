VikingCloud PCI Compliance Services Description

VikingCloud PCI Compliance Services provides Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance assessment and consulting services. The service includes access to over 100 Qualified Security Assessors (QSAs) operating in 17 countries who conduct compliance assessments and provide consulting support. The service includes quarterly ASV-certified network vulnerability scanning through the Advanced Intel Scanner, which delivers real-time threat intelligence for vulnerability management. An in-house Quality Assurance and Compliance Council provides independent oversight and validates security controls. The Asgard Platform serves as a centralized hub for compliance management, offering task management, document review, approvals, alerts, version control, and activity tracking. The platform provides real-time visibility into compliance workstreams and helps manage deadlines and action items. VikingCloud analyzes over 6 billion compliance and cybersecurity events daily to provide benchmarks and best practices. The service includes a patented Cyber Risk Score that delivers automated, AI-powered cybersecurity risk assessments and remediation insights. The methodology includes quarterly compliance reviews to monitor controls and ensure required tasks such as vulnerability scans, penetration tests, and process reviews are completed. Customers receive QA-certified Reports on Compliance and Attestations of Compliance.