VikingCloud PCI Compliance Services Logo

VikingCloud PCI Compliance Services

PCI DSS compliance services with QSA assessments and vulnerability scanning

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

VikingCloud PCI Compliance Services Description

VikingCloud PCI Compliance Services provides Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance assessment and consulting services. The service includes access to over 100 Qualified Security Assessors (QSAs) operating in 17 countries who conduct compliance assessments and provide consulting support. The service includes quarterly ASV-certified network vulnerability scanning through the Advanced Intel Scanner, which delivers real-time threat intelligence for vulnerability management. An in-house Quality Assurance and Compliance Council provides independent oversight and validates security controls. The Asgard Platform serves as a centralized hub for compliance management, offering task management, document review, approvals, alerts, version control, and activity tracking. The platform provides real-time visibility into compliance workstreams and helps manage deadlines and action items. VikingCloud analyzes over 6 billion compliance and cybersecurity events daily to provide benchmarks and best practices. The service includes a patented Cyber Risk Score that delivers automated, AI-powered cybersecurity risk assessments and remediation insights. The methodology includes quarterly compliance reviews to monitor controls and ensure required tasks such as vulnerability scans, penetration tests, and process reviews are completed. Customers receive QA-certified Reports on Compliance and Attestations of Compliance.

VikingCloud PCI Compliance Services FAQ

Common questions about VikingCloud PCI Compliance Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

VikingCloud PCI Compliance Services is PCI DSS compliance services with QSA assessments and vulnerability scanning developed by Viking Cloud, Inc.. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, PCI DSS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →