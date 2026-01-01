VikingCloud PCI Compliance Services
PCI DSS compliance services with QSA assessments and vulnerability scanning
VikingCloud PCI Compliance Services
PCI DSS compliance services with QSA assessments and vulnerability scanning
VikingCloud PCI Compliance Services Description
VikingCloud PCI Compliance Services provides Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance assessment and consulting services. The service includes access to over 100 Qualified Security Assessors (QSAs) operating in 17 countries who conduct compliance assessments and provide consulting support. The service includes quarterly ASV-certified network vulnerability scanning through the Advanced Intel Scanner, which delivers real-time threat intelligence for vulnerability management. An in-house Quality Assurance and Compliance Council provides independent oversight and validates security controls. The Asgard Platform serves as a centralized hub for compliance management, offering task management, document review, approvals, alerts, version control, and activity tracking. The platform provides real-time visibility into compliance workstreams and helps manage deadlines and action items. VikingCloud analyzes over 6 billion compliance and cybersecurity events daily to provide benchmarks and best practices. The service includes a patented Cyber Risk Score that delivers automated, AI-powered cybersecurity risk assessments and remediation insights. The methodology includes quarterly compliance reviews to monitor controls and ensure required tasks such as vulnerability scans, penetration tests, and process reviews are completed. Customers receive QA-certified Reports on Compliance and Attestations of Compliance.
VikingCloud PCI Compliance Services FAQ
Common questions about VikingCloud PCI Compliance Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
VikingCloud PCI Compliance Services is PCI DSS compliance services with QSA assessments and vulnerability scanning developed by Viking Cloud, Inc.. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, PCI DSS.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership