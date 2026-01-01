SureCloud Compliance Management Description

SureCloud Compliance Management is a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations manage regulatory, standards-based, and policy-based compliance requirements. The platform replaces spreadsheets, email threads, and fragmented tools with a unified system for compliance management. The solution provides pre-built controls aligned to best practice frameworks and supports multiple compliance frameworks including ISO 27001, ISO 27002, SOC 2, GDPR, NIST CSF, DORA, and others. Organizations can manage compliance across multiple jurisdictions and regulations simultaneously through integrated control mapping. The platform includes continuous controls monitoring (CCM) capabilities that enable organizations to evaluate compliance against multiple regulations using a holistic controls framework. This approach eliminates duplication and reduces assessment fatigue when managing overlapping compliance requirements. Users can conduct self-assessments and perform testing of controls to validate their effectiveness. The platform supports real-time collaboration, allowing multiple stakeholders to work together on control reviews, assessments, and workflows across departments. Reporting capabilities include pre-built dashboards and customizable reporting tools that provide compliance status visibility at multiple levels, including business unit, regulation, framework, and individual citation or control level. Automated workflows, notifications for control reviews, and control mapping features reduce manual work. The platform offers two tiers: Foundations (starting at £15,000 per year) for organizations seeking to meet and maintain compliance standards like SOC 2 or ISO 27001, and Enterprise (custom pricing) for organizations managing complex risk, compliance, audit, and privacy activities across their landscape.