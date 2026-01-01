SureCloud Compliance Management
Cloud-based platform for managing regulatory compliance requirements end-to-end
SureCloud Compliance Management
Cloud-based platform for managing regulatory compliance requirements end-to-end
SureCloud Compliance Management Description
SureCloud Compliance Management is a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations manage regulatory, standards-based, and policy-based compliance requirements. The platform replaces spreadsheets, email threads, and fragmented tools with a unified system for compliance management. The solution provides pre-built controls aligned to best practice frameworks and supports multiple compliance frameworks including ISO 27001, ISO 27002, SOC 2, GDPR, NIST CSF, DORA, and others. Organizations can manage compliance across multiple jurisdictions and regulations simultaneously through integrated control mapping. The platform includes continuous controls monitoring (CCM) capabilities that enable organizations to evaluate compliance against multiple regulations using a holistic controls framework. This approach eliminates duplication and reduces assessment fatigue when managing overlapping compliance requirements. Users can conduct self-assessments and perform testing of controls to validate their effectiveness. The platform supports real-time collaboration, allowing multiple stakeholders to work together on control reviews, assessments, and workflows across departments. Reporting capabilities include pre-built dashboards and customizable reporting tools that provide compliance status visibility at multiple levels, including business unit, regulation, framework, and individual citation or control level. Automated workflows, notifications for control reviews, and control mapping features reduce manual work. The platform offers two tiers: Foundations (starting at £15,000 per year) for organizations seeking to meet and maintain compliance standards like SOC 2 or ISO 27001, and Enterprise (custom pricing) for organizations managing complex risk, compliance, audit, and privacy activities across their landscape.
SureCloud Compliance Management FAQ
Common questions about SureCloud Compliance Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SureCloud Compliance Management is Cloud-based platform for managing regulatory compliance requirements end-to-end developed by SureCloud. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Automation, Cloud.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership