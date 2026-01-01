Onspring Compliance Management Description

Onspring Compliance Management is a software platform designed to automate compliance processes and manage regulatory requirements. The platform supports multiple compliance frameworks including SOX, ISO, NIST, PCI, and CMMC. The software provides a centralized control library that maps company compliance to regulations, standards, and frameworks while relating them to risks and policies. It includes multi-level workflows for reviewing and approving tests, gap assessments, exceptions, and mitigation plans. The platform integrates with regulatory content providers to maintain automatically updated compliance data in a single accessible system. Users can generate formatted compliance reports with one-click functionality for executives and stakeholders. The software features dashboards that display key metrics, analysis, ownership information, and deadlines for full visibility into compliance status. It includes automated testing capabilities with reminders and alerts to assess controls and track compliance against requirements. Evidence collection functionality allows users to automatically collect, store, and categorize documentation and artifacts needed to demonstrate compliance. The platform maintains detailed records of compliance activities and decisions to support audit preparation and response. Onspring AI capabilities include automated policy mapping to align regulatory requirements with internal policies and identify compliance gaps, as well as intelligent workflow assignment that recommends appropriate compliance analysts for new controls. The platform can be implemented and customized without requiring IT or development resources.