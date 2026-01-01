Onspring Compliance Management Logo

Onspring Compliance Management

Compliance management software for regulatory requirements and control testing

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Onspring Compliance Management Description

Onspring Compliance Management is a software platform designed to automate compliance processes and manage regulatory requirements. The platform supports multiple compliance frameworks including SOX, ISO, NIST, PCI, and CMMC. The software provides a centralized control library that maps company compliance to regulations, standards, and frameworks while relating them to risks and policies. It includes multi-level workflows for reviewing and approving tests, gap assessments, exceptions, and mitigation plans. The platform integrates with regulatory content providers to maintain automatically updated compliance data in a single accessible system. Users can generate formatted compliance reports with one-click functionality for executives and stakeholders. The software features dashboards that display key metrics, analysis, ownership information, and deadlines for full visibility into compliance status. It includes automated testing capabilities with reminders and alerts to assess controls and track compliance against requirements. Evidence collection functionality allows users to automatically collect, store, and categorize documentation and artifacts needed to demonstrate compliance. The platform maintains detailed records of compliance activities and decisions to support audit preparation and response. Onspring AI capabilities include automated policy mapping to align regulatory requirements with internal policies and identify compliance gaps, as well as intelligent workflow assignment that recommends appropriate compliance analysts for new controls. The platform can be implemented and customized without requiring IT or development resources.

Onspring Compliance Management FAQ

Common questions about Onspring Compliance Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Onspring Compliance Management is Compliance management software for regulatory requirements and control testing developed by Onspring. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Audit, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →