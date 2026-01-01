qmulos Q-Compliance
Real-time compliance automation platform for hybrid cloud environments
qmulos Q-Compliance Description
Q-Compliance is a compliance management platform built on a big data architecture that continuously monitors and collects data from networks, systems, tools, and devices across on-premise and cloud environments. The platform provides real-time visibility into cybersecurity compliance posture by analyzing data from multiple sources to identify compliance gaps and security weaknesses. The system supports multiple compliance frameworks and standards through over 700 pre-built visualizations and analytics. It automates technical evidence collection and control assessments, reducing manual effort associated with traditional compliance processes. The platform includes complete control sets, multi-level organizational hierarchies, and multi-tenant organization-based access control. Q-Compliance enables organizations to manage system boundaries, control inheritance, and custom control overlays. It supports various types of evidence including file-based uploads and provides POAM (Plan of Action and Milestones) management capabilities. The platform offers dashboards and workflows for managing operational compliance activities. The system continuously monitors control effectiveness across different environments in a centralized location, providing near real-time reporting capabilities. Organizations can manage and report on management, operational, and technical controls from virtually any compliance framework or custom control library.
qmulos Q-Compliance FAQ
Common questions about qmulos Q-Compliance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
qmulos Q-Compliance is Real-time compliance automation platform for hybrid cloud environments developed by Qmulos. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Big Data, Cloud Security.
