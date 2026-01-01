Onspring POA&M Management Software
Onspring POA&M Management Software
Onspring POA&M Management Software Description
Onspring POA&M Management Software is a cloud-based platform designed for federal agencies to manage Plans of Action and Milestones. The software provides a centralized register for tracking findings, vulnerabilities, weaknesses, and defects from audits and assessments at program and system levels. The platform automates workflows for weakness identification, disposition, action plans, and risk acceptances. It includes multi-level collaborative review and approval processes for communicating with authorizing officials. Users can monitor remediation status in real-time, tracking actual versus scheduled completion dates for all POA&M items. The software supports compliance with federal frameworks including NIST 800-53, FedRAMP, and CMMC. It provides automated reporting capabilities to generate compliant POA&M reports and analyze remediation trends. The platform tracks resource utilization including financial costs and operational resources allocated to remediation efforts. Onspring POA&M Management integrates security findings from scans, audits, and continuous monitoring systems. It includes risk acceptance workflows with documentation of decisions, justifications, and approvals. The platform connects accepted risks to organizational risk registers and maintains audit trails. The software is FedRAMP authorized and includes AI capabilities for creating resolution plans and mitigation strategies. It offers dashboard filtering, multi-app reporting, and continuous monitoring with real-time status updates and evidence summaries against project milestones.
