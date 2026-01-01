Egress Egress Defend Logo

AI-powered anti-phishing solution for Microsoft 365 with behavioral detection

Egress Egress Defend Description

Egress Defend is an anti-phishing solution designed to detect and protect against advanced email threats in Microsoft 365 environments. The product uses behavioral AI and self-learning technology to identify sophisticated phishing attacks, including zero-day vulnerabilities, business email compromise, and impersonation attacks that bypass native Microsoft security controls. The solution analyzes inbound emails using natural language processing to determine emotion and intent, machine learning to establish user behavior baselines, and holistic detection that examines all email aspects simultaneously. It neutralizes threats by disabling malicious code, verifying sender policies through SPF, DKIM, and DMARC validation, rewriting links for time-of-click checking, and detecting QR codes for quishing attempts. Egress Defend displays color-coded warning banners to alert users about threat levels and provides real-time coaching to help employees identify phishing indicators. The system includes Adaptive Security functionality that automatically adjusts security policies based on individual user risk scores. The platform offers reporting and analytics capabilities, including threat intelligence data, user risk scoring, and communication history tracking. It provides one-click remediation to remove threats across mailboxes and integrates with SIEM/SOAR systems. The solution includes abuse mailbox automation for phishing investigation and supports deployment through SMTP connectors and Graph API integration with Microsoft 365.

Egress Egress Defend is AI-powered anti-phishing solution for Microsoft 365 with behavioral detection developed by Egress. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Email Security.

