Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AIR is a commercial agentic ai security tool by AIR Security. JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform is a commercial agentic ai security tool by JetStream Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform
Enterprise security teams deploying agentic AI in production need JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform to stop treating AI systems as black boxes and enforce least-privilege access across agent hand-offs, the real attack surface most teams ignore. The platform's continuous discovery and Blueprint-based runtime enforcement directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0 Identity Management and Continuous Monitoring, catching AI drift that static policy frameworks miss. Skip this if your organization is still in proof-of-concept phase or lacks the operational maturity to version and audit AI workflows; JetStream assumes you're ready to govern agents the way you govern service accounts.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
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Common questions about comparing AIR vs JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform for your agentic ai security needs.
AIR: Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime. built by AIR Security. Core capabilities include AI add-on scanning for hidden risks, excessive permissions, and malicious behavior, Agent configuration and permission analysis, AI posture management with continuous risk assessment..
JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform: AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control. built by JetStream Security. Core capabilities include Continuous AI asset discovery across models, agents, MCP servers, apps, datasets, and tools, Real-time accountable AI inventory (AI Manifest), AI Blueprint creation with versioning and change control for approved workflow designs..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AIR differentiates with AI add-on scanning for hidden risks, excessive permissions, and malicious behavior, Agent configuration and permission analysis, AI posture management with continuous risk assessment. JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform differentiates with Continuous AI asset discovery across models, agents, MCP servers, apps, datasets, and tools, Real-time accountable AI inventory (AI Manifest), AI Blueprint creation with versioning and change control for approved workflow designs.
AIR is developed by AIR Security. JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform is developed by JetStream Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AIR and JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover AI Governance, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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