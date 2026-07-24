AIR: Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime. built by AIR Security. Core capabilities include AI add-on scanning for hidden risks, excessive permissions, and malicious behavior, Agent configuration and permission analysis, AI posture management with continuous risk assessment..

JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform: AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control. built by JetStream Security. Core capabilities include Continuous AI asset discovery across models, agents, MCP servers, apps, datasets, and tools, Real-time accountable AI inventory (AI Manifest), AI Blueprint creation with versioning and change control for approved workflow designs..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.