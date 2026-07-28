AIDR: Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control. built by Alectura Labs. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery across the device fleet, Prompt timeline and activity logging, MCP server inventory..

JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform: AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control. built by JetStream Security. Core capabilities include Continuous AI asset discovery across models, agents, MCP servers, apps, datasets, and tools, Real-time accountable AI inventory (AI Manifest), AI Blueprint creation with versioning and change control for approved workflow designs..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.