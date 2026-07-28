Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AIDR is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Alectura Labs. JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform is a commercial agentic ai security tool by JetStream Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform
Enterprise security teams deploying agentic AI in production need JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform to stop treating AI systems as black boxes and enforce least-privilege access across agent hand-offs, the real attack surface most teams ignore. The platform's continuous discovery and Blueprint-based runtime enforcement directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0 Identity Management and Continuous Monitoring, catching AI drift that static policy frameworks miss. Skip this if your organization is still in proof-of-concept phase or lacks the operational maturity to version and audit AI workflows; JetStream assumes you're ready to govern agents the way you govern service accounts.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AIDR vs JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform for your agentic ai security needs.
AIDR: Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control. built by Alectura Labs. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery across the device fleet, Prompt timeline and activity logging, MCP server inventory..
JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform: AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control. built by JetStream Security. Core capabilities include Continuous AI asset discovery across models, agents, MCP servers, apps, datasets, and tools, Real-time accountable AI inventory (AI Manifest), AI Blueprint creation with versioning and change control for approved workflow designs..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AIDR differentiates with Shadow AI discovery across the device fleet, Prompt timeline and activity logging, MCP server inventory. JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform differentiates with Continuous AI asset discovery across models, agents, MCP servers, apps, datasets, and tools, Real-time accountable AI inventory (AI Manifest), AI Blueprint creation with versioning and change control for approved workflow designs.
AIDR is developed by Alectura Labs. JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform is developed by JetStream Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AIDR and JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover AI Governance, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox