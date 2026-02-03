MSPs managing external security for multiple SMB and mid-market clients will find real value in ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning's combination of agent-based and agentless scanning, which catches both internet-facing assets and internal network exposure that most surface tools miss. The dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and PII detection addresses the post-breach intelligence gap that leaves many MSPs scrambling after incidents. Skip this if your organization needs deep application code analysis or runtime vulnerability assessment; ConnectSecure is strong on asset discovery and exposure mapping, weaker on developer-focused scanning workflows.

Zerocopter Recon

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT will find real value in Zerocopter Recon's human-led reconnaissance model, which catches forgotten assets and misconfigurations that automated scanners routinely miss. The vendor's 31-person structure and Netherlands-based operations mean slower response cycles than US-based competitors, but the expert-led approach maps both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions in one pass, eliminating the typical workflow tax of stitching together separate asset discovery and risk assessment tools. Skip this if your organization has already achieved 95% asset visibility or runs a mature continuous scanning program; Zerocopter is built for the messy middle, not for hardening what you already know.