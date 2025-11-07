Matos Automated Attack Surface Management: Automated ASM tool for multi-cloud environments with continuous asset discovery. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Automated scanning of domains and IP addresses, CVE and configuration gap detection..

Zerocopter Recon: External attack surface mapping service to discover exposed digital assets. built by Zerocopter. Core capabilities include Comprehensive inventory of publicly accessible assets, Port scanning and vulnerability scanning, OSINT gathering..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.