Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CloudMatos. Zerocopter Recon is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Zerocopter. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management
Startups and SMBs with sprawling multi-cloud footprints should pick Matos Automated Attack Surface Management because it finds shadow assets and orphaned infrastructure that your teams don't know exist, without requiring agents or manual tuning. The continuous discovery engine covers ID.AM (asset inventory) and DE.CM (anomaly detection) simultaneously, meaning you get both visibility and active monitoring from one deployment. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation across on-premises datacenters; Matos is cloud-native by design and will feel limited in hybrid environments with heavy legacy infrastructure.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT will find real value in Zerocopter Recon's human-led reconnaissance model, which catches forgotten assets and misconfigurations that automated scanners routinely miss. The vendor's 31-person structure and Netherlands-based operations mean slower response cycles than US-based competitors, but the expert-led approach maps both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions in one pass, eliminating the typical workflow tax of stitching together separate asset discovery and risk assessment tools. Skip this if your organization has already achieved 95% asset visibility or runs a mature continuous scanning program; Zerocopter is built for the messy middle, not for hardening what you already know.
Automated ASM tool for multi-cloud environments with continuous asset discovery
External attack surface mapping service to discover exposed digital assets
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Common questions about comparing Matos Automated Attack Surface Management vs Zerocopter Recon for your external attack surface management needs.
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management: Automated ASM tool for multi-cloud environments with continuous asset discovery. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Automated scanning of domains and IP addresses, CVE and configuration gap detection..
Zerocopter Recon: External attack surface mapping service to discover exposed digital assets. built by Zerocopter. Core capabilities include Comprehensive inventory of publicly accessible assets, Port scanning and vulnerability scanning, OSINT gathering..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Automated scanning of domains and IP addresses, CVE and configuration gap detection. Zerocopter Recon differentiates with Comprehensive inventory of publicly accessible assets, Port scanning and vulnerability scanning, OSINT gathering.
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management is developed by CloudMatos. Zerocopter Recon is developed by Zerocopter. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management and Zerocopter Recon serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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