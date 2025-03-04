Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..

Zerocopter Recon: External attack surface mapping service to discover exposed digital assets. built by Zerocopter. Core capabilities include Comprehensive inventory of publicly accessible assets, Port scanning and vulnerability scanning, OSINT gathering..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.