Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Censys Internet Map is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Zerocopter Recon is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Zerocopter. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing complex attack surfaces across subsidiaries, cloud environments, and critical infrastructure should pick Censys Internet Map for its ability to discover assets an organization doesn't know it owns, which is where most breaches actually start. The platform covers asset discovery and continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, and its internet-wide scanning capability surfaces shadow IT and unknown exposures that traditional vulnerability scanners simply cannot reach. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or forensics; Censys is built for prevention and reconnaissance, not post-breach analysis.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT will find real value in Zerocopter Recon's human-led reconnaissance model, which catches forgotten assets and misconfigurations that automated scanners routinely miss. The vendor's 31-person structure and Netherlands-based operations mean slower response cycles than US-based competitors, but the expert-led approach maps both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions in one pass, eliminating the typical workflow tax of stitching together separate asset discovery and risk assessment tools. Skip this if your organization has already achieved 95% asset visibility or runs a mature continuous scanning program; Zerocopter is built for the messy middle, not for hardening what you already know.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
External attack surface mapping service to discover exposed digital assets
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Common questions about comparing Censys Internet Map vs Zerocopter Recon for your external attack surface management needs.
Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..
Zerocopter Recon: External attack surface mapping service to discover exposed digital assets. built by Zerocopter. Core capabilities include Comprehensive inventory of publicly accessible assets, Port scanning and vulnerability scanning, OSINT gathering..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Censys Internet Map differentiates with Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization. Zerocopter Recon differentiates with Comprehensive inventory of publicly accessible assets, Port scanning and vulnerability scanning, OSINT gathering.
Censys Internet Map is developed by Censys. Zerocopter Recon is developed by Zerocopter. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Censys Internet Map and Zerocopter Recon serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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