Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response: Managed cloud detection and response service for cloud environments. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Cloud threat detection and response, AI-driven security analysis through Alpha AI..

Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection: Automated ransomware protection for Microsoft 365 with detection and recovery. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include 24/7 ransomware threat monitoring for Microsoft 365, AI-powered behavioral detection for ransomware attacks, Automatic blocking of malicious applications via API access revocation..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.