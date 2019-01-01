Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Orca Cloud Detection and Response is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Orca Security. Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by spin.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Orca Cloud Detection and Response
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud environments should pick Orca Cloud Detection and Response for its agentless asset discovery that actually maps your risk surface without requiring agents across every workload. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset identification through incident mitigation, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and automated response that reduces mean time to remediation. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing EDR stack or require on-premises deployment; Orca is cloud-native by design and assumes you're operationalizing cloud-first incident response.
Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection
SMB and mid-market security teams will get the most value from Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection because its automated recovery with a 2-hour SLA actually gets you operational again, not just alerted. The product covers the full NIST RS.MI and RC.RP arc,detecting behavioral anomalies, blocking malicious apps by API revocation, isolating corrupted files, and restoring with folder hierarchy intact across multiple cloud backends. Skip this if your organization needs endpoint ransomware protection beyond Microsoft 365, or if you're evaluating it primarily for third-party SaaS app risk rather than mail and SharePoint defense.
Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats
Automated ransomware protection for Microsoft 365 with detection and recovery
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Common questions about comparing Orca Cloud Detection and Response vs Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Orca Cloud Detection and Response: Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for workload intelligence collection, 24x7 monitoring of cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Signature and heuristic-based malware detection..
Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection: Automated ransomware protection for Microsoft 365 with detection and recovery. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include 24/7 ransomware threat monitoring for Microsoft 365, AI-powered behavioral detection for ransomware attacks, Automatic blocking of malicious applications via API access revocation..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Orca Cloud Detection and Response differentiates with Agentless SideScanning technology for workload intelligence collection, 24x7 monitoring of cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Signature and heuristic-based malware detection. Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection differentiates with 24/7 ransomware threat monitoring for Microsoft 365, AI-powered behavioral detection for ransomware attacks, Automatic blocking of malicious applications via API access revocation.
Orca Cloud Detection and Response is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection is developed by spin.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Orca Cloud Detection and Response and Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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