Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by spin.ai. Vectra AI CDR for M365 is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Vectra AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection
SMB and mid-market security teams will get the most value from Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection because its automated recovery with a 2-hour SLA actually gets you operational again, not just alerted. The product covers the full NIST RS.MI and RC.RP arc,detecting behavioral anomalies, blocking malicious apps by API revocation, isolating corrupted files, and restoring with folder hierarchy intact across multiple cloud backends. Skip this if your organization needs endpoint ransomware protection beyond Microsoft 365, or if you're evaluating it primarily for third-party SaaS app risk rather than mail and SharePoint defense.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in M365 alert noise will see the immediate value in Vectra AI CDR for M365, which uses behavioral analysis to separate signal from actual compromise across SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, and Azure AD. The platform covers over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques and prioritizes entity-based threat correlation, meaning fewer false positives eating SOC bandwidth. Skip this if your team needs equal strength in incident response and recovery workflows; Vectra prioritizes detection and threat hunting over post-breach containment and remediation automation.
Automated ransomware protection for Microsoft 365 with detection and recovery
Cloud detection and response platform for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD threats
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Common questions about comparing Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection vs Vectra AI CDR for M365 for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection: Automated ransomware protection for Microsoft 365 with detection and recovery. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include 24/7 ransomware threat monitoring for Microsoft 365, AI-powered behavioral detection for ransomware attacks, Automatic blocking of malicious applications via API access revocation..
Vectra AI CDR for M365: Cloud detection and response platform for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD threats. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD environments, Coverage of over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Behavioral analysis across SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Exchange, Power Automate, and eDiscovery..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection differentiates with 24/7 ransomware threat monitoring for Microsoft 365, AI-powered behavioral detection for ransomware attacks, Automatic blocking of malicious applications via API access revocation. Vectra AI CDR for M365 differentiates with AI-driven threat detection for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD environments, Coverage of over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Behavioral analysis across SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Exchange, Power Automate, and eDiscovery.
Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection is developed by spin.ai. Vectra AI CDR for M365 is developed by Vectra AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection and Vectra AI CDR for M365 serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover Microsoft 365. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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