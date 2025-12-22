Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Darktrace CLOUD is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Darktrace. Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by spin.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get the most from Darktrace CLOUD because its self-learning AI actually works without tuning; it learns your baseline cloud behavior and flags genuine anomalies instead of drowning you in false positives. The Cyber AI Analyst automates triage to cut alert fatigue, and autonomous response capabilities let you contain threats without waiting for humans, which maps directly to NIST RS.MI (incident mitigation) where most cloud tools are weakest. Skip this if you need strong cloud misconfiguration remediation or CSPM features that tell you what to fix; Darktrace prioritizes detection and response over the posture management side.
Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection
SMB and mid-market security teams will get the most value from Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection because its automated recovery with a 2-hour SLA actually gets you operational again, not just alerted. The product covers the full NIST RS.MI and RC.RP arc,detecting behavioral anomalies, blocking malicious apps by API revocation, isolating corrupted files, and restoring with folder hierarchy intact across multiple cloud backends. Skip this if your organization needs endpoint ransomware protection beyond Microsoft 365, or if you're evaluating it primarily for third-party SaaS app risk rather than mail and SharePoint defense.
AI-powered cloud security platform for multi-cloud threat detection & response
Automated ransomware protection for Microsoft 365 with detection and recovery
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Common questions about comparing Darktrace CLOUD vs Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Darktrace CLOUD: AI-powered cloud security platform for multi-cloud threat detection & response. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-Learning AI for continuous cloud activity monitoring, Real-time visibility across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, Cyber AI Analyst for automated alert triage..
Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection: Automated ransomware protection for Microsoft 365 with detection and recovery. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include 24/7 ransomware threat monitoring for Microsoft 365, AI-powered behavioral detection for ransomware attacks, Automatic blocking of malicious applications via API access revocation..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Darktrace CLOUD differentiates with Self-Learning AI for continuous cloud activity monitoring, Real-time visibility across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, Cyber AI Analyst for automated alert triage. Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection differentiates with 24/7 ransomware threat monitoring for Microsoft 365, AI-powered behavioral detection for ransomware attacks, Automatic blocking of malicious applications via API access revocation.
Darktrace CLOUD is developed by Darktrace. Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection is developed by spin.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Darktrace CLOUD and Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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