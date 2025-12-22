Darktrace CLOUD: AI-powered cloud security platform for multi-cloud threat detection & response. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-Learning AI for continuous cloud activity monitoring, Real-time visibility across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, Cyber AI Analyst for automated alert triage..

Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection: Automated ransomware protection for Microsoft 365 with detection and recovery. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include 24/7 ransomware threat monitoring for Microsoft 365, AI-powered behavioral detection for ransomware attacks, Automatic blocking of malicious applications via API access revocation..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.