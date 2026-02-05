Spin.AI Microsoft 365 Ransomware Protection: Automated ransomware protection for Microsoft 365 with detection and recovery. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include 24/7 ransomware threat monitoring for Microsoft 365, AI-powered behavioral detection for ransomware attacks, Automatic blocking of malicious applications via API access revocation..

Spin.AI SaaS Ransomware Detection & Response: SaaS ransomware detection and automated recovery for Google Workspace & M365. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include AI-powered ransomware detection using behavior-based methodology, 24/7 automated ransomware monitoring, Automatic blocking of malicious applications and browser extensions via API access revocation..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.