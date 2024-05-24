SentryBay Armored ID Description

SentryBay Armored ID is an identity and data protection solution designed for desktop and mobile environments. The product provides protection against information-stealing malware by securing keystrokes entered online. It includes 24/7 identity monitoring capabilities and delivers real-time alerts when data exposure is detected. The solution operates as a set of tools that monitor and protect against data and identity theft continuously. It safeguards sensitive personal credentials during online activities and provides secure browsing functionality. The product is designed for deployment by insurance companies, banks, telecommunications providers, and retailers as a customer benefit offering. Armored ID can be deployed through API integration or as a turnkey application platform. The solution supports both desktop and mobile platforms and requires minimal technical knowledge for end-user deployment. The product includes co-branding capabilities for organizations offering it as part of their service portfolio. The technology is protected by three patents and focuses on endpoint threat protection. It is designed to operate without requiring configuration from end users and includes self-service support capabilities. The solution has been recognized by Gartner in the Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security Vendor, 2023.