Foresiet Xtreme: AI-driven digital risk protection platform with real-time monitoring. built by Foresiet. Core capabilities include Risk-Infused Threat Intelligence (RITI), Digital risk rating for organizations and third-party vendors, Brand protection with typo squatting and rogue website detection..

SentryBay Armored ID: Identity & data protection tool for desktop & mobile with keystroke protection. built by SentryBay. Core capabilities include Keystroke protection against information-stealing malware, 24/7 identity monitoring, Real-time data exposure alerts..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.