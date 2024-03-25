Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. SentryBay Armored ID is a commercial digital risk protection tool by SentryBay. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Identity & data protection tool for desktop & mobile with keystroke protection
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs SentryBay Armored ID for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
SentryBay Armored ID: Identity & data protection tool for desktop & mobile with keystroke protection. built by SentryBay. Core capabilities include Keystroke protection against information-stealing malware, 24/7 identity monitoring, Real-time data exposure alerts..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. SentryBay Armored ID differentiates with Keystroke protection against information-stealing malware, 24/7 identity monitoring, Real-time data exposure alerts.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. SentryBay Armored ID is developed by SentryBay. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and SentryBay Armored ID serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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