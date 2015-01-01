Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. SentryBay Armored ID is a commercial digital risk protection tool by SentryBay. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Identity & data protection tool for desktop & mobile with keystroke protection
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Common questions about comparing Lunar vs SentryBay Armored ID for your digital risk protection needs.
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
SentryBay Armored ID: Identity & data protection tool for desktop & mobile with keystroke protection. built by SentryBay. Core capabilities include Keystroke protection against information-stealing malware, 24/7 identity monitoring, Real-time data exposure alerts..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families. SentryBay Armored ID differentiates with Keystroke protection against information-stealing malware, 24/7 identity monitoring, Real-time data exposure alerts.
Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. SentryBay Armored ID is developed by SentryBay. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lunar and SentryBay Armored ID serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools. Key differences: Lunar is Free while SentryBay Armored ID is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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