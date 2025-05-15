OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence: Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure. built by Osintleak. Core capabilities include Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search..

SentryBay Armored ID: Identity & data protection tool for desktop & mobile with keystroke protection. built by SentryBay. Core capabilities include Keystroke protection against information-stealing malware, 24/7 identity monitoring, Real-time data exposure alerts..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.