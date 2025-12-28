Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is a commercial secure code training tool by BSG. Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery is a commercial secure code training tool by Security University. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need developer security training that doesn't require a six-month rollout, and BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training compresses SDL fundamentals into four three-hour sessions built on OWASP SAMM, covering OWASP Top 10, threat modeling, and supply chain security with live trainer support. The curriculum explicitly addresses NIST PR.AT awareness and training alongside PR.PS platform security principles, meaning developers leave understanding both what to build and why it matters. Skip this if your organization has mature threat modeling practices already embedded in your SDLC or if you need post-training code review automation; BSG is training-first, not tooling-first.
Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery
Development teams and security leaders at startups through enterprises who need developers to actually write secure code will get the most from Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery, which moves beyond awareness slides into hands-on labs covering SQL injection, reverse engineering, and OWASP vulnerabilities. The program maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Awareness and Training, with practical validation that sticks better than compliance checkbox training. Skip this if your org is already drowning in certifications and you need immediate vulnerability remediation instead; this is for teams building the muscle memory to prevent bugs, not hunting them after deployment.
Application security training course for software developers covering SDL
Certificate program teaching secure software development and coding practices
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Common questions about comparing BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training vs Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery for your secure code training needs.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..
Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery: Certificate program teaching secure software development and coding practices. built by Security University. Core capabilities include Secure coding techniques training, SQL injection prevention and mitigation, Microsoft SDL implementation training..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training differentiates with Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training. Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery differentiates with Secure coding techniques training, SQL injection prevention and mitigation, Microsoft SDL implementation training.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is developed by BSG. Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery is developed by Security University. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training and Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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