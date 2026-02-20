Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Immersive Labs. Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery is a commercial secure code training tool by Security University. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Immersive Labs App Security Training
Development and security teams building toward DevSecOps maturity will see the fastest ROI from Immersive Labs App Security Training because its labs map directly to SDLC stages and CI/CD toolchains, meaning developers practice remediation in contexts that match their actual workflows. The platform's NIST PR.AT alignment and adaptive assessments that surface skill gaps across planning through release give you data to justify continued training spend and show which developers are actually closing vulnerabilities. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform consolidating training with policy management or compliance scanning; Immersive Labs is training-first, not a compliance Swiss Army knife.
Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery
Development teams and security leaders at startups through enterprises who need developers to actually write secure code will get the most from Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery, which moves beyond awareness slides into hands-on labs covering SQL injection, reverse engineering, and OWASP vulnerabilities. The program maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Awareness and Training, with practical validation that sticks better than compliance checkbox training. Skip this if your org is already drowning in certifications and you need immediate vulnerability remediation instead; this is for teams building the muscle memory to prevent bugs, not hunting them after deployment.
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
Certificate program teaching secure software development and coding practices
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Immersive Labs App Security Training vs Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery for your secure code training needs.
Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..
Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery: Certificate program teaching secure software development and coding practices. built by Security University. Core capabilities include Secure coding techniques training, SQL injection prevention and mitigation, Microsoft SDL implementation training..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Immersive Labs App Security Training differentiates with Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice. Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery differentiates with Secure coding techniques training, SQL injection prevention and mitigation, Microsoft SDL implementation training.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is developed by Immersive Labs. Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery is developed by Security University. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Immersive Labs App Security Training and Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox