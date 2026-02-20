Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..

Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery: Certificate program teaching secure software development and coding practices. built by Security University. Core capabilities include Secure coding techniques training, SQL injection prevention and mitigation, Microsoft SDL implementation training..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.