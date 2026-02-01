Development teams building web applications need foundational OWASP Top 10 training that actually sticks, and SafeStack delivers this through role-based courses designed separately for developers and testers rather than one generic track. The SCORM licensing model means you can drop it into your existing LMS without negotiating yet another vendor integration, and the vendor's focus on PR.AT awareness training aligns squarely with NIST CSF 2.0 requirements for personnel competency. Skip this if your organization already has mature secure coding practices embedded in your hiring and code review processes, or if you need post-training vulnerability scanning and remediation orchestration bundled together; SafeStack trains people, it doesn't automate the fix.

Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery

Development teams and security leaders at startups through enterprises who need developers to actually write secure code will get the most from Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery, which moves beyond awareness slides into hands-on labs covering SQL injection, reverse engineering, and OWASP vulnerabilities. The program maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Awareness and Training, with practical validation that sticks better than compliance checkbox training. Skip this if your org is already drowning in certifications and you need immediate vulnerability remediation instead; this is for teams building the muscle memory to prevent bugs, not hunting them after deployment.