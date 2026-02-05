Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content is a commercial secure code training tool by security journey. Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery is a commercial secure code training tool by Security University. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content because its sandbox-based exploit-and-fix exercises actually stick with developers where video-only platforms don't. The tool covers PCI-DSS 4.0, NIST 800-53, and SOC 2 compliance checkboxes while monthly content refreshes keep pace with vulnerability patterns, and integration with your existing AppSec tools means training recommendations react to real scan results. Skip this if your developers already pass annual phishing tests and you're checking a training checkbox; Security Journey demands engagement time and assumes your team actually codes.
Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery
Development teams and security leaders at startups through enterprises who need developers to actually write secure code will get the most from Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery, which moves beyond awareness slides into hands-on labs covering SQL injection, reverse engineering, and OWASP vulnerabilities. The program maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Awareness and Training, with practical validation that sticks better than compliance checkbox training. Skip this if your org is already drowning in certifications and you need immediate vulnerability remediation instead; this is for teams building the muscle memory to prevent bugs, not hunting them after deployment.
OWASP Top 10 secure coding training platform for developers
Certificate program teaching secure software development and coding practices
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Common questions about comparing Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content vs Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery for your secure code training needs.
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content: OWASP Top 10 secure coding training platform for developers. built by security journey. Core capabilities include Hands-on coding exercises in web-based sandbox environments, Offensive and defensive training approach with exploit and fix scenarios, Customizable learning paths based on development roles..
Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery: Certificate program teaching secure software development and coding practices. built by Security University. Core capabilities include Secure coding techniques training, SQL injection prevention and mitigation, Microsoft SDL implementation training..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content differentiates with Hands-on coding exercises in web-based sandbox environments, Offensive and defensive training approach with exploit and fix scenarios, Customizable learning paths based on development roles. Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery differentiates with Secure coding techniques training, SQL injection prevention and mitigation, Microsoft SDL implementation training.
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content is developed by security journey. Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery is developed by Security University. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content and Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development, Web Security, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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