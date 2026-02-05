Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content: OWASP Top 10 secure coding training platform for developers. built by security journey. Core capabilities include Hands-on coding exercises in web-based sandbox environments, Offensive and defensive training approach with exploit and fix scenarios, Customizable learning paths based on development roles..

Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery: Certificate program teaching secure software development and coding practices. built by Security University. Core capabilities include Secure coding techniques training, SQL injection prevention and mitigation, Microsoft SDL implementation training..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.