Development teams that need secure coding training mapped directly to audit requirements should pick Avatao Compliance Training; it maps hands-on exercises to ISO 27001, PCI DSS v4.0, SOC 2, NIS2, FedRAMP, and NIST SP 800-53 controls, so compliance evidence is built into training completion rather than bolted on after. The 20 exercises span OWASP Top 10 and real code in six languages, completing in 2–3 hours per developer. Skip this if your org needs awareness training for non-technical staff or security posture scanning; Avatao is purely developer-focused and assumes some baseline coding knowledge.

Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery

Development teams and security leaders at startups through enterprises who need developers to actually write secure code will get the most from Security University Q/SSE® Qualified Software Security Expert Certificate Program of Mastery, which moves beyond awareness slides into hands-on labs covering SQL injection, reverse engineering, and OWASP vulnerabilities. The program maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Awareness and Training, with practical validation that sticks better than compliance checkbox training. Skip this if your org is already drowning in certifications and you need immediate vulnerability remediation instead; this is for teams building the muscle memory to prevent bugs, not hunting them after deployment.