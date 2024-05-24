Atlas Systems ComplyScore® Logo

Atlas Systems ComplyScore®

by Atlas Systems

AI-driven TPRM platform automating vendor onboarding, risk assessment, and compliance.

GRC Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Nist
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Atlas Systems ComplyScore® Description

Atlas Systems ComplyScore® is an AI-driven Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) platform designed to automate and scale vendor risk assessment programs without requiring additional headcount. The platform auto-populates vendor profiles using data from registries, certifications, and domain intelligence, and pre-fills questionnaires up to 60% complete with real-time guidance for vendors. AI document intelligence scans SOC 2 reports, policies, and certificates to flag missing controls, check response consistency, and auto-suggest remediations. Risk scores are multi-dimensional with transparent factor-level attribution to support audit defense. Continuous monitoring pulls intelligence from external sources including D&B, RiskRecon, SecurityScorecard, and Shodan to detect risk shifts, correlate signals, remove noise, and route material risks as work items with SLAs and auto-escalation. Controls auto-map to 30+ compliance frameworks including HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, NIST, and DPDP, with one-click export of framework-aligned evidence packs. The platform claims to reduce vendor onboarding to under 10 days (vs. industry average of 45–60 days), lower assessment costs by 40–60%, achieve up to 95% vendor coverage, and reduce audit preparation effort by 40%. It supports end-to-end vendor lifecycle management and integrates with existing security stacks.

Atlas Systems ComplyScore® FAQ

Common questions about Atlas Systems ComplyScore® including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Atlas Systems ComplyScore® is AI-driven TPRM platform automating vendor onboarding, risk assessment, and compliance. developed by Atlas Systems. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with NIST.

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