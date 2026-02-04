Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Atlas Systems ComplyScore® is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Atlas Systems. Panorays is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Panorays. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried in vendor questionnaires will see immediate ROI from Atlas Systems ComplyScore® because its AI pre-fills assessments to 60% completion and auto-maps evidence to 30+ compliance frameworks, cutting onboarding cycles from weeks to days. The platform's real-time continuous monitoring and multi-dimensional risk scoring with transparent factor attribution address NIST GV.SC and ID.RA requirements without requiring manual risk recalculation after every change. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 third parties or if you need deep forensic investigation capabilities; ComplyScore assumes you want speed and compliance readiness over investigative depth.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will get real value from Panorays; it automates the intake process while actually verifying what vendors claim through external attack surface reconnaissance. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk and ID.RA assessment, meaning you're not just collecting forms,you're validating them against observable attack surface data. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing GRC workflow or if your vendors are mostly small, non-technical shops that can't handle the technical assessments Panorays demands.
AI-driven TPRM platform automating vendor onboarding, risk assessment, and compliance.
Panorays is a third-party cyber risk management platform that combines external attack surface monitoring with automated security questionnaires to assess, remediate, and continuously monitor vendor security postures.
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Common questions about comparing Atlas Systems ComplyScore® vs Panorays for your third-party risk management needs.
Atlas Systems ComplyScore®: AI-driven TPRM platform automating vendor onboarding, risk assessment, and compliance. built by Atlas Systems. Core capabilities include Auto-enriched vendor profiles populated from registries, certifications, and domain intelligence, AI-pre-filled questionnaires starting 60% complete with real-time vendor guidance, AI document intelligence scanning SOC 2 reports, policies, and certificates for control gaps..
Panorays: Panorays is a third-party cyber risk management platform that combines external attack surface monitoring with automated security questionnaires to assess, remediate, and continuously monitor vendor security postures. built by Panorays..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Atlas Systems ComplyScore® is developed by Atlas Systems. Panorays is developed by Panorays. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Atlas Systems ComplyScore® and Panorays serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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