Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management
Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management
Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management Description
Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management is a platform that provides visibility and assessment capabilities for managing cybersecurity risks across vendor relationships and digital supply chains. The solution monitors third-party and fourth-party security posture through continuous oversight rather than periodic assessments. The platform includes vendor risk management capabilities that automate vendor assessments and onboarding processes. It maintains a network of over 68,000 vendor profiles and uses AI to summarize SOC 2 reports and validate vendor responses with objective data. Continuous monitoring functionality provides real-time visibility into vendor security performance, surfacing insights tied to breach and ransomware risk. The system automatically discovers fourth-party product usage and provides historical context and risk analytics. Vulnerability detection and response features enable organizations to identify and prioritize exposed vendors during zero-day events. The platform includes a proprietary DVE score to evaluate exploitation likelihood and supports templated questionnaires for vendor outreach. Trust Management Hub allows organizations to manage inbound security review requests from customers through a centralized portal. Users can share security documentation, questionnaires, certifications, and attestations while maintaining control over document distribution. The platform incorporates AI across its workflows for real-time insights, automated assessments, and dynamic vulnerability scoring. It provides evidence-based metrics that correlate to breach probability.
