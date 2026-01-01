Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management Logo

Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management

AI-accelerated third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security oversight

GRC
Commercial
Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management Description

Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management is a platform that provides visibility and assessment capabilities for managing cybersecurity risks across vendor relationships and digital supply chains. The solution monitors third-party and fourth-party security posture through continuous oversight rather than periodic assessments. The platform includes vendor risk management capabilities that automate vendor assessments and onboarding processes. It maintains a network of over 68,000 vendor profiles and uses AI to summarize SOC 2 reports and validate vendor responses with objective data. Continuous monitoring functionality provides real-time visibility into vendor security performance, surfacing insights tied to breach and ransomware risk. The system automatically discovers fourth-party product usage and provides historical context and risk analytics. Vulnerability detection and response features enable organizations to identify and prioritize exposed vendors during zero-day events. The platform includes a proprietary DVE score to evaluate exploitation likelihood and supports templated questionnaires for vendor outreach. Trust Management Hub allows organizations to manage inbound security review requests from customers through a centralized portal. Users can share security documentation, questionnaires, certifications, and attestations while maintaining control over document distribution. The platform incorporates AI across its workflows for real-time insights, automated assessments, and dynamic vulnerability scoring. It provides evidence-based metrics that correlate to breach probability.

Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management is AI-accelerated third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security oversight developed by Bitsight. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Compliance.

